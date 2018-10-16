Kiese Laymon’s American Memoir: “Heavy”
Weight doesn't just mean pounds.
CBS journalist Lesley Stahl interviewed President Trump this weekend. She asked him about climate change. Here’s what happened next.(We know this excerpt is long. Hang in there.)
Lesley Stahl: Do you still think that climate change is a hoax?
President Donald Trump: I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again. I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade. I will say this. I don’t wanna give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t wanna lose millions and millions of jobs. I don’t wanna be put at a disadvantage.
Lesley Stahl: I wish you could go to Greenland, watch these huge chunks of ice just falling into the ocean, raising the sea levels.
President Donald Trump: And you don’t know whether or not that would have happened with or without man. You don’t know.
Lesley Stahl: Well, your scientists, your scientists–
President Donald Trump: No, we have–
Lesley Stahl: At NOAA and NASA–
President Donald Trump: We have scientists that disagree with that.
Lesley Stahl: You know, I– I was thinking what if he said, “No, I’ve seen the hurricane situations, I’ve changed my mind. There really is climate change.” And I thought, “Wow, what an impact.”
President Donald Trump: Well– I’m not denying.
Lesley Stahl: What an impact that would make.
President Donald Trump: I’m not denying climate change. But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talkin’ about over a millions–
Lesley Stahl: But that’s denying it.
President Donald Trump: –of years. They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael.
Lesley Stahl: Who says that? “They say”?
President Donald Trump: People say. People say that in the–
Lesley Stahl: Yeah, but what about the scientists who say it’s worse than ever?
President Donald Trump: You’d have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda, Lesley.
A new United Nations report says that we have a short window to address the long-term effects of climate change and that immediate action is required by governments and corporations around the globe.
But it seems people still can’t get together on whether climate change is happening or not. What could convince those who don’t believe that climate change is real? What are the most compelling pieces of evidence to support this scientific conclusion? And how can people on different sides of the debate talk to each other without shutting down?
Weight doesn't just mean pounds.
But President Trump brought up the possibility that "rogue killers" could be responsible for the journalist's death.
But getting Native American voters to turn out might represent a challenge.
It's an evolving process.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus