The trajectory of fame is fascinating to darn near everyone. For proof, see “A Star Is Born,” which was first made in 1937. Then made again in 1954. And again in 1976.

The latest version, out now, stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also directs, (although he didn’t really want to tell journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner how he made the movie.)

So yes, Mr. Cooper is very excited to finally reveal this labor of love, this Everest of accomplishment. The things he’s not so excited about — the things that maybe if he had his way he wouldn’t do — involve the ways a person is expected and obligated to share it. Meaning, he’s not really excited to sit down and explain the thing.

How does the trailer for the newest movie compare with the one for Judy Garland’s 1954 version?

Why are we so obsessed with celebrity? Where does the newest version fit into the tradition of this story?

Produced by Bianca Martin. Text by Gabrielle Healy.