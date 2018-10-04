Guest Host: Todd Zwilich

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters and supporters gather on the National Mall for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

The political divide in our country might be stark, but it’s not a recent phenomenon.

How did we get here?

Political correspondent Steve Kornacki has a theory. In his new book, The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism, he traces the origin story back several decades, to when Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich climbed to the top of their respective parties.

Kornacki told Parade:

The 1990s were the decade that made “red and blue America” a thing, and it’s the same thing that made our politics what it is today. I think a lot of people’s memories of the ’90s are nostalgic. The economy was pretty strong, there was good TV and movies, yet our politics were changing quickly and dramatically. If you had said “red America and blue America” at the start of the decade, those terms would have had no meaning. By the end of the decade, the map that emerges from the 2000 election is the story of a country where there are deep and sharp divisions already emerging.

We’ll discuss what the ’90s can tell us about our current moment, and what elements of American life are contributing to political polarization.

Guests

  • Steve Kornacki Author, "The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism"; National Political Correspondent, MSNBC and NBC News National Political Correspondent; @stevekornacki

Read an excerpt from The Red and the Blue

Excerpt from THE RED AND THE BLUE: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism by Steve Kornacki. Copyright 2018 by Steve Kornacki. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

