By now, you’ve heard about Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She’ll testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

In a statement, Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denied Ford’s account.

President Trump came to Kavanaugh’s defense throughout the week.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

On Sunday night, another allegation emerged, reported by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow. Deborah Ramirez went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh.

In her initial conversations with The New Yorker, she was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty. After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. Ramirez is now calling for the F.B.I. to investigate Kavanaugh’s role in the incident. “I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” she said. In a statement, Kavanaugh wrote, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

The New Yorker reported that Senate Democrats are investigating these allegations.

After her name became public last week, Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers pressed for an FBI investigation of her claims, a process for which Ramirez also asked:

What’s the status of Kavanaugh’s confirmation? Is it possible he will withdraw?

