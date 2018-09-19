Over the last six decades, musical legend Quincy Jones has done it at all — from his production work with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson to his original music for films like “Banning” and “In Cold Blood.”

Now, a new Netflix documentary — “Quincy” — is celebrating his prolific career.

One of its directors? His daughter, Rashida Jones.

Rashida Jones told The Hollywood Reporter about the decision to make a film about her father now:

My dad’s story is also the story of black America. He was born in the ’30s. He’s seen every decade since. He’s been relevant in every decade since, so we’re dealing with a lot of race stuff in this country and it’s important to tell the stories of the past. It’s the only way we can learn. It’s the only way we can change and evolve, and this is a great way to do it.

We’ll talk to both Quincy and Rashida Jones about music, film, family, and the space in between.

Show produced by Amanda Williams and Lindsay Foster Thomas, text by Kathryn Fink.