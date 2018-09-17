Technology is a vital tool to help us track the intensity of major weather events like Hurricane Florence.

From Wired:

Catherine Edwards, an assistant professor of marine sciences at the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, is one of dozens of marine scientists who are gathering data about hurricanes with a new tool: a six-foot long underwater drone, known as a Slocum glider, which carries sensors to measure ocean heat, salinity, and density. Normally, these torpedo-like gliders travel up and down the East Coast and Caribbean mapping the ocean currents that influence short-term weather, long-term climate change, and marine life. Now, these gliders are part of the scientific armada probing Hurricane Florence for data in an effort to help forecasters understand its trajectory and strength. That armada includes at least a dozen Earth-orbiting satellites, hurricane hunter aircraft, and moored ocean buoys.

The devices we keep in our pockets and purses can also help keep us safe and informed when disaster strikes. We take a look at some of the latest apps and services that residents, first responders and the federal government are turning to when streets flood, fires rage and neighborhoods are left in darkness.

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill. Text by Gabrielle Healy.