You probably know him as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek.” Or Denny Crane in “Boston Legal.” Or the Shakespearean actor. Or the travel guru for Priceline. Or maybe even the spoken word musician.

Now, William Shatner wants you to know him as William Shatner.

He’s getting personal in a new memoir called Live Long and… What I Learned Along the Way, discussing his life, career, and coping with tragedy.

Just like in his days as Captain Kirk, Shatner aims to imbue his fans with philosophy. He told Parade:

I want readers to know how quickly life is over and how important it is to live every moment. […] Living every moment of your life entails finding joy in what you do. It’s that joy that makes you current, relevant and alive.

We’ll discuss Shatner’s six-decade-long career as actor, producer, director, musician, and celebrity pitchman.

