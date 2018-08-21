Father Kris Stubna walks to the sanctuary following a mass to celebrate the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St Paul Cathedral, the mother church of the Pittsburgh Diocese on August 15, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Catholics around the country are reeling and reflecting after the release of a sweeping grand jury report that implicated 300 priests in the abuse of more than 1000 children in Pennsylvania.

The report contains searing details about minors who were victims of rape, assault, molestation and other abuses. And it articulates how the church’s hierarchy covered it up over decades.

Many Catholics went to Mass this Sunday. Some pastors addressed the revelations about sexual abuse in the church.

But others didn’t.

On Monday, Pope Francis released a letter addressing the report.

With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realizing the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives. We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.

What will it take to bring these victims justice? Can the Catholic Church remain credible on moral issues as more information about sexual abuse comes to light? And how can Catholic leaders help correct a culture of violence that has targeted the church’s most vulnerable members for so long?

Guests

  • Virginia Alvino Young Race, identity and equity reporter, WESA; @virginiaalvino
  • Mitchell Garabedian Lawyer, represents survivors of sexual abuse; @migarabedian
  • Bob Hoatson Former Catholic priest, the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey; President, Road to Recovery; @bobhoatson
  • Father Ryan Adorjan Priest, Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet-in-Illinois; Parochial vicar, Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus and Sacred Heart parish; @rmadorjan

