Catholics around the country are reeling and reflecting after the release of a sweeping grand jury report that implicated 300 priests in the abuse of more than 1000 children in Pennsylvania.

The report contains searing details about minors who were victims of rape, assault, molestation and other abuses. And it articulates how the church’s hierarchy covered it up over decades.

Read the full report here.

Many Catholics went to Mass this Sunday. Some pastors addressed the revelations about sexual abuse in the church.

Then he sat down.

And then, in the fifth row, a dad stood up. “HOW?” he pleaded. “TELL US HOW.” His voice was shaking and determined and terrified. His collared shirt was matted to his back with sweat. /3 — Dr. Susan Reynolds (@SusanBReynolds1) August 19, 2018

But others didn’t.

My mom said no. She also signed a petition asking all Cardinals to resign. — Steve (@TheHCIC) August 19, 2018

On Monday, Pope Francis released a letter addressing the report.

With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realizing the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives. We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.

What will it take to bring these victims justice? Can the Catholic Church remain credible on moral issues as more information about sexual abuse comes to light? And how can Catholic leaders help correct a culture of violence that has targeted the church’s most vulnerable members for so long?

Produced by Morgan Givens. Text by Gabrielle Healy.