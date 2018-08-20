Regina King is a trailblazer, and the Television Academy has noticed.

The actress and director received an Emmy nom for the fourth year in a row — this time, for Outstanding Lead Actress in “Seven Seconds”, a crime drama series that premiered on Netflix in February.

King plays the mother of a young black boy who’s fatally injured by a white police officer. She talked with Deadline about the role:

As an artist, you have the ability to use your art to move the needle… to have the opportunity to let my artistry do that is a blessing. I’m a face for 1000s of mothers, unfortunately. It’s sad that I can even say that. But I am representing all of them. That was a big responsibility to me.

King’s career began in 1985 with the NBC sitcom “227.” She’s followed that up as an actor, voice actor, and director in a number of critically-acclaimed projects — including “Friday,” “Jerry McGuire,” “The Boondocks,” and “The Leftovers.”

Damon Lindelof, one of the creators of “The Leftovers,” celebrated King’s ability to pivot from role to role in a 2016 New York Times profile:

“That’s another thing I love about her. Most actors are clamoring to be a lock-in on a series or some sort of prestige cable drama. With Regina, it was like: ‘All due respect, but I’m producing, I’m directing. I still love acting, but I’m not going to commit anything beyond one year at a time.’ That’s something to look up to, because I’m going to be able to do this person a great service, because this might be the only season I get them.”

How has the film and television industry evolved over the past three decades? We’ll answer that question when we talk with King about “Seven Seconds” and other projects.

Show produced by Paige Osburn, text by Kathryn Fink.