A new grand jury report implicated more than 300 priests from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania in the abuse of over 1,000 children.

The report documents 70 years of abuse, and is the broadest examination by the federal government into child sexual abuse in the Catholic church.

The report contains graphic and disturbing details.

From the grand jury:

Despite some institutional reform, individual leaders of the church have largely escaped public accountability. Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all. For decades.

Troubling new figures on drug overdose deaths also came out this week. Over 72,000 Americans died from a drug overdose last year, according to provisional estimates by the Centers for Disease Control. That’s a nearly 10 percent increase from 2016.

What’s behind this surge? Analysts point to the growing prevalence of opioid use, and the increased deadliness of the drugs.

Tuesday was a groundbreaking day for women and people of color running in elections across the country, particularly for Democrats. Candidate Jahana Hayes won the party’s support in Connecticut, and is on track to become the state’s first black Democrat in Congress.

In Minnesota, candidate Ilhan Omar could become the first Somali-American in Congress. And in Vermont, Christine Hallquist became the first openly transgender major party nominee for governor.

It was a tough week for many of President Trump’s critics. The president yanked the security clearance of former CIA head John Brennan, who has fiercely criticized the administration.

The president also didn’t mention Senator John McCain during a near-30 minute signing ceremony for the military spending bill — a bill that’s named after McCain.

And finally, the president publicly derided former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman several times.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Text by Kathryn Fink.