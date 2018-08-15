Here’s a new phrase for you: “The Googlification of the classroom.” Tech reporter Natasha Singer covered it for The New York Times in 2017.

She wrote that Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest school district in the country has been at the forefront of introducing the tech giant’s low-cost and free tools into the classroom.

Google bypassed administrators and school boards, reaching out directly to educators, she wrote, and it raises the question of whether our public schools should “turn out knowledgeable citizens or skilled workers.”

But according to a study in 2016, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the usage of tech in classrooms. And those gaps in knowledge could be dangerous. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development published a study in 2015 which said “students who use computers very frequently at school do a lot worse in most learning outcomes, even after controlling for social background and student demographics.”

What are the effects of having classrooms branded by technology companies? And how much are these digital resources helping students?

Produced by Danielle Knight. Text by Gabrielle Healy.

