Researcher Shruti Dave (R) and assistant Chetan Patel work on stem cell cultures at the Transplantation Biology Research Centre situated at The Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre (IKDRC), Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad on February 6, 2013.

Researcher Shruti Dave (R) and assistant Chetan Patel work on stem cell cultures at the Transplantation Biology Research Centre situated at The Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre (IKDRC), Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad on February 6, 2013. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images

Stem cells represent an exciting frontier with a lot of potential to change science and medicine.

From The San Francisco Chronicle:

Embryonic stem cells are the starter cells of the human body. They are undifferentiated, which means they have not matured and specialized, and they are able to become any other kind of cell in the body.

In embryos, these cells multiply and differentiate to become organs, bones and muscles. In the laboratory, they can be multiplied to create stem cell lines for study or for therapy.

Scientists harvest embryonic stem cells from three- to five-day-old embryos donated by people who have gone through in-vitro fertilization. Scientists isolated the first human embryonic stem cells in 1998.

But they often make headlines like this: Three women at a Florida clinic were visually impaired by a stem cell vision treatment procedure.

What are stem cells capable of doing? What kinds of regulations are in place around them?

Dr. Ibrahim works in the District of Columbia. He has authored books, on stem cells and orthopedics, like Regenerative Treatments in Sports and Orthopedic Medicine, featuring chapters from researchers at Harvard and the Mayo Clinic.

Produced by Stef Collett. Writeup by Gabrielle Healy.

Guests

  • Prof. Jeanne Loring Director, The Center for Regenerative Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute; @jeannefrances
  • Leigh Turner Associate Professor, Center for Bioethics, University of Minnesota; @LeighGTurner
  • Erin Allday Health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle; @erinallday
  • Dr. Victor Ibrahim Director of Research, Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Getting Deep With GDP

Monday, Jul 30 2018Last week, the Commerce Department reported that American gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of the year. And that’s good. It means the economy…

Listen Discuss