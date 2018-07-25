The Political Fuss Over Federal Courts
Trump has put more federal appeals court judges on the bench than Presidents Obama and George W. Bush combined.
No, it’s not just you. It actually is really hot. We’re talking triple digits around the world. This summer alone, nine all-time temperature records have been broken. That’s dangerous, especially in urban landscapes.
Per Curbed, “according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat now causes more deaths in U.S. cities than all other weather events combined.”
And it can be even worse for the most vulnerable among us: pregnant women and the elderly.
Per Vanessa Romo at NPR:
An estimated 70 deaths have been connected to the scorching temperatures and humidity that rolled over Canada’s Quebec province last week, and officials say the number may rise as hospital and nursing home records are reviewed.
Most of the people who died as the region reached temperatures up to 95 degrees are elderly men and women living alone in apartments with no air conditioning, and many had chronic health conditions.
What’s causing this heat? And what can we do to stay safe in scorching temperatures?
Produced by Stef Collett.
Trump has put more federal appeals court judges on the bench than Presidents Obama and George W. Bush combined.
The law celebrates its 45th birthday this year.
Michael Chertoff, former Homeland Security Secretary and co-author of the Patriot Act, says data collection has gotten out of control.
Rumblings of a trade war between the U.S. and China started in January when President Trump imposed tariffs on solar panels and washing machines.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus