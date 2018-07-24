The New York Times is reporting that the Endangered Species Act, in its current form, is under threat from Republican lawmakers.

From Coral Davenport and Lisa Friedman:

The Endangered Species Act, which for 45 years has safeguarded fragile wildlife while blocking ranching, logging and oil drilling on protected habitats, is coming under attack from lawmakers, the White House and industry on a scale not seen in decades, driven partly by fears that the Republicans will lose ground in November’s midterm elections. In the past two weeks, more than two dozen pieces of legislation, policy initiatives and amendments designed to weaken the law have been either introduced or voted on in Congress or proposed by the Trump administration. The actions included a bill to strip protections from the gray wolf in Wyoming and along the western Great Lakes; a plan to keep the sage grouse, a chicken-size bird that inhabits millions of oil-rich acres in the West, from being listed as endangered for the next decade; and a measure to remove from the endangered list the American burying beetle, an orange-flecked insect that has long been the bane of oil companies that would like to drill on the land where it lives.

The law’s detractors say that the regulations prevent landowners and major industries, like oil, from taking full advantage of land that belongs to them. These proposals come during a sustained Trump administration push against other environmental regulations. “Mr. Trump has staffed his White House and cabinet with officials who have denied, or at least questioned, the existence of global warming,” according to the New York Times.

Proponents say that the ESA has successfully brought beloved animals, like the bald eagle and the gray wolf, back from the brink of extinction.

Many of the recommended rollbacks are still in the consideration stage, but environmentalists remain concerned about the future for these animals. Vox explains these divisions further:

The act is generally uncontroversial among the public: About 83 percent of Americans (including a large majority of conservatives) support it, according to an Ohio State University poll. Yet the strict regulations put in place by the act are often frustrating (and costly) roadblocks for industry like mining, and oil and gas drilling and for developers looking to build in areas where protected species live. Compliance with all the rules of the ESA is expensive. Environmental groups also count on the ESA as an important legal tool to block projects like coal mines.

What does the future hold for wildlife conservation? Does the Endangered Species Act go too far? And if protections for animal species are relaxed, how much do industries stand to gain?