When the Tour de France kicks off each year, spectators around the world aren’t just watching the race. They’re also watching Paul Sherwen and Phil Liggett watch the race.

The British duo has been covering the Tour for nearly four decades, and their commentating style — peppered with niche observations and idiosyncratic language — has earned them a cult-like following of riders and non-riders alike.

From The Wall Street Journal:

Cycling has endured plenty of crises along with its high points, and Liggett and Sherwen have carried on through it all. They have their critics, including those who feel they’ve been too cozy and too soft on drug scandalized competitors like Lance Armstrong. Among certain cycling crowds, it is cool to say you don’t tune to Paul & Phil anymore, and prefer an outlet, like, say, Eurosport. But their place is undeniable. Liggett and Sherwen are an institution. For many, the mellifluous melody and harmony of Paul & Phil is the soundtrack of cycling.

What does this “soundtrack” sound like, exactly? Here’s a compilation of some of Liggett’s most memorable moments:

As the 104th Tour de France unfolds, Liggett and Sherwen discuss what it’s like to be the voices behind the race.

Show produced by James Fox; text by Kathryn Fink.