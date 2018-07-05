How ‘God’s Calling’ Led Jimmy Carter To Grammy Greatness (Rebroadcast)
Carter, now in his 80s, is still recording and touring with his band, The Blind Boys of Alabama.
What does it mean to be a mother in the public eye?
It means you have a platform and a lot of responsibility, should you choose to use it.
Jada Pinkett Smith is using her platform to have a unique, intergenerational conversation with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. That conversation includes frank talk about her family: their challenges, hopes, fears and even some secrets.
Their new show on Facebook Watch is called Red Table Talk.
Jimmy Carter weighs in on prayer, peace and what it means to be presidential.
Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins are the trio of talent behind a new supergroup.
In his latest stand-up special, W. Kamau Bell says that his daughter can tell there's something different about the country lately.
