What does it mean to be a mother in the public eye?

It means you have a platform and a lot of responsibility, should you choose to use it.

Jada Pinkett Smith is using her platform to have a unique, intergenerational conversation with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. That conversation includes frank talk about her family: their challenges, hopes, fears and even some secrets.

Their new show on Facebook Watch is called Red Table Talk.