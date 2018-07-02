In Search Of American Food
What makes a dish "American" anyway? Chef Edward Lee traveled the country to find out.
When you think of local journalism, maybe the first thought that occurs to you is that local newsrooms are struggling. That’s definitely true.
But maybe you also think about the tenacity of local reporters. After the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, the staff declared “We Are Putting Out a Damn Paper.”
To talk about local news, we reached out to journalists from around the country to hear about their experiences in small newsrooms.
We are just trying to get the truth. Getting there sometimes involves pointed questions and uncomfortable moments with people. I work in the investigative unit at 9NEWS. There are no set hours. Journalism is enmeshed with our lives.
— Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) June 29, 2018
I came into journalism wanting to be a foreign reporter. After a few years in local journalism, I realized it’s not so different. You end up covering extreme poverty, migration, the global economy, refugees — even the effects of war. The world is in our communities.
— Will James (@OtherWillJames) June 29, 2018
What have you always wanted to ask a local journalist? What don’t you understand about their jobs? And who is your favorite local reporter?
Text by Gabi Healy, show produced by Paige Osburn
We asked you to tell us about your favorite local journalists for our show today. And you all delivered. Here’s a collection of responses we received about the local journos and outlets our listeners love and why they love them.
@BobGrip without a doubt. Great reporter, even sweeter dance moves, and an absolute gentleman.
— Thomas Lamey (@ThomasLamey1) June 30, 2018
They are two states away from me, but two fearless, relentless, smart reporters: @EricEyre and @Kenwardjr at the @wvgazettemail. They keep an eye on politicians, coal executives, labor leaders, and go for the throat when needed.
— John Russell (@JohnRussell99) July 1, 2018
@rikkiking for her fearlessness, it is inspiring and what I admire most about her work. I could listen to you on the phone with interviewees, complaining readers, and weirdos all day just hearing half of the conversation
— Ben Watanabe (@benwatanabe) June 29, 2018
@jstrongDTH is the best community journalist in Iowa. @rjfoley is straight up awesome as a watch dog. And I have a soft spot for @skonradb
— Tony Baranowski (@tonyapb3) June 30, 2018
. @RachelDissell is one of the best reporters in the country. She works with the community to effect change on incredibly hard topics, from lead in homes to untested rape kits.
— andrea margaret (@zagatam) July 1, 2018
@BenWinslow and @juliaritchey! They’re always on top of breaking news AND they have personality!
— Kyle Garahana (@KyleGarahana) June 29, 2018
And some home station love…
I love my whole team at @wamu885 if I have to pick a favorite, it’s @maustermuhle because he’s the epitome of DC. Didn’t live in the US until college and became editor of DCist. Honorable mention to @mikafrak because I love her name and that we still have an arts & culture beat
— April Gassler (@aprilhope) June 30, 2018
What have you always wanted to ask a local journalist?
