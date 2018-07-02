Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29, in Annapolis, Maryland. Griffin was a journalism student under John McNamara, one of the five people killed at the paper.

Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29, in Annapolis, Maryland. Griffin was a journalism student under John McNamara, one of the five people killed at the paper. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

When you think of local journalism, maybe the first thought that occurs to you is that local newsrooms are struggling. That’s definitely true.

But maybe you also think about the tenacity of local reporters. After the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, the staff declared “We Are Putting Out a Damn Paper.”

To talk about local news, we reached out to journalists from around the country to hear about their experiences in small newsrooms.

What have you always wanted to ask a local journalist? What don’t you understand about their jobs? And who is your favorite local reporter?

Text by Gabi Healy, show produced by Paige Osburn

Guests

  • David Chavern President & CEO, News Media Alliance;@NewsCEO
  • Andrew Neal Managing editor, Gazette Newspapers in Troy, MI;@NealSchmeal
  • Rachel Sadon Editor-in-chief, DCist;@Rachel_Sadon

Your Favorite Local Journalists

We asked you to tell us about your favorite local journalists for our show today. And you all delivered. Here’s a collection of responses we received about the local journos and outlets our listeners love and why they love them.

And some home station love…

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows