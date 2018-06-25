Friday News Roundup – International
Viking clap forthcoming.
Situational Awareness We’re at the Aspen Ideas Festival and we’ll be bringing you interviews with festival speakers and attendees all this week.
Mike Allen has been called “the man the White House wakes up to.”
Why He Matters: He’s been reporting in and on Washington for a long time. He co-founded Axios, which launched in 2017. Before that, he was a major player at Politico.
Be smart: Allen and the Axios team have a deep well of sources in Washington and around the world. But critics say maintaining this access could influence their coverage and their use of anonymous sources reduces transparency.
Go deeper with this profile of Allen from Steven Perlberg of BuzzFeed
Check out our interview. It’ll be worthy of your time.
Viking clap forthcoming.
We can't take you to the Louvre, but we do have break music from Beyonce and Jay-Z.
We're won't be so preoccupied asking whether we could that we'll forget to ask whether we should.
We look at two offices that are very close to the president.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus