PJ Morton, the keyboardist for Maroon Five, has a lot to say. At a moment when music and pop culture have become hyper-politicized, Morton has released a solo album. He says he wants it to do what other artists’ songs did during the civil rights era, and help push a movement forward.

You can hear an unplugged version of Morton’s new album here:

How does Morton work as both an artist and entrepreneur?

Also in this episode, we hear from Otis Williams of the Temptations. The band has given us a ton of hits.

Now, with a new album, they’re covering hits by Michael Jackson, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran. How do they handle others’ songs, after making so many iconic tracks of their own?