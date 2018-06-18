Friday News Roundup – International
The summit, the World Cup and more.
PJ Morton, the keyboardist for Maroon Five, has a lot to say. At a moment when music and pop culture have become hyper-politicized, Morton has released a solo album. He says he wants it to do what other artists’ songs did during the civil rights era, and help push a movement forward.
You can hear an unplugged version of Morton’s new album here:
How does Morton work as both an artist and entrepreneur?
Also in this episode, we hear from Otis Williams of the Temptations. The band has given us a ton of hits.
This one…
And this one…
Now, with a new album, they’re covering hits by Michael Jackson, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran. How do they handle others’ songs, after making so many iconic tracks of their own?
The summit, the World Cup and more.
We have a special edition of the Friday News Roundup this week, live from KUER, in Salt Lake City.
When the federal government says some publicly owned lands should be used "for the benefit and enjoyment of the people," who do they mean?
Urbanization, drought, and public land growth threaten the livelihoods of the past, forcing many residents to seek work elsewhere.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus