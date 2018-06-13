The United States men’s soccer team didn’t qualify for the World Cup.

That’s okay. There will be plenty of exciting soccer in the tournament. 1A‘s Gabi Healy has this guide for how to find a team and root for them like a lifelong fan. You’ll be talking about a squad playing football on the pitch in no time.

Let Science Pick Your Team

Well, maybe it’s “science.” The statisticians at FiveThirtyEight put together a simple quiz. Answer some questions and the site will tell you which team to support. They’ll also give you charts and graphs with stats you can memorize and use later to impress your friends. Our producer Morgan Givens took the quiz and got Costa Rica. I got Peru. I said I wanted a squad that emphasizes teamwork and a team that “could make some noise.”

If you want another option, the BBC put together a quiz that takes stock of your snack, television and vacation preferences in choosing your team.

With this quiz, senior digital producer Gabe Bullard got France (the second time he took it). Our executive producer Rupert Allman(who is British), got Argentina. “Oh dear,” he said. The hand of God moves in mysterious ways, it seems.

Fellow interns James Fox got Brazil and Maura Currie also got France. Senior supervising producer Denise Couture was the only person on our team who got Russia, the host country.

But it’s all about fit. If neither of those were right, SB Nation has “a tasteful quiz” for you to make a choice once and for all. When she took it, producer Jonquilyn Hill got Denmark.

Get Ready For The Games

NPR did a preview of the tournament with the Men in Blazers, Roger Bennett and Michael Davies.

Vox also put together an explainer (which answers that pesky question about why the U.S. Men’s National Team is not in the tournament).

The New York Times also did a team-by-team analysis. Of course, I wanted to know what Peru’s chances were. “Getting out of the group would be a cause for celebration.” Okie dokie.

Follow Along At Work Without Getting In Trouble

If you can’t sneak away for 90 minutes at a time or stream video at your desk, then Twitter can be your friend.

Grant Wahl tweets games and he hosts a World Cup Daily podcast for Sports Illustrated.

Amy Lawrence writes for the The Guardian.

Following the television networks that cover the tournament, like Fox Soccer should cover you. There are almost too many great soccer journalists to count, and a Google search will yield plenty of results.

Go Beyond The Pitch

So you don’t want to be glued to the television for 90 minutes, and you don’t need to keep up with the blow-by-blow of every match. Fine. We still have soccer content that’s worth your time. If sports-adjacent podcasts are more your speed, we recommend American Fiasco from WYNC. It’s hosted by Roger Bennett of the Men in Blazers, which we also recommend.

There’s also the Gimlet Media podcast “We Came to Win,” which takes the listener through some of the best World Cup moments in recent memory. Before he was Victoria Beckham’s husband, David Beckham was an English soccer player, and he was ejected from a key World Cup match in 1998. Watch that moment here at 2:46.

“We Came to Win” tells that story.

Just Follow The Highlights

Just want to see great goals? Fair enough. Here you go:

And a recap of some goals from the last World Cup.

Are you watching the World Cup this year? Let us know who you’re supporting and where you’ll be watching. Tweet us @1a or follow us on Facebook @the1ashow.

Here’s one of the greatest moments in sports history, from the Women’s World Cup in 2011). Picture this: the United States down by one in the final seconds of a deciding match in overtime, against Brazil. Start this video at 2:23.