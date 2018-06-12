After months of talk (and letters) President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are meeting this week.

This meeting follows a tension-filled G7 gathering in Quebec, in which President Trump sharply criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also instructed representatives to withdraw his signature from the meeting’s communique due to disagreements on trade policy.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The unraveling of G-7 summit works in NK’s favor as @realDonaldTrump will not want to bust up 2 summits in a row lest people conclude he is the problem. Increases incentive for Kim to up his asks and limit his compromises and for Trump to do the opposite. Hardly the ideal context — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) June 10, 2018

The White House says the talks are moving “more quickly than expected.”. But what does a successful summit look like for each country?