North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with President Donald Trump during the U.S.-DPRK summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

After months of talk (and letters) President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are meeting this week.

This meeting follows a tension-filled G7 gathering in Quebec, in which President Trump sharply criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also instructed representatives to withdraw his signature from the meeting’s communique due to disagreements on trade policy.

The White House says the talks are moving “more quickly than expected.”. But what does a successful summit look like for each country?

  • Ken Adelman Former director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and former U.N. Ambassador; author, Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours That Ended the Cold War
  • Naoko Aoki Research Associate, Center for International and Security Studies at Maryland
  • Ishaan Tharoor Foreign affairs writer, The Washington Post

