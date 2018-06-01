Workers unload vegetables and greens at during the trucker's strike on May 29, 2018 in San Paulo, Brazil. The strike is on its eighth day and reaches almost every state in the country. Financial losses already exceed 10 billion dollars. We'll talk about the strike during the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.

Workers unload vegetables and greens at during the trucker's strike on May 29, 2018 in San Paulo, Brazil. The strike is on its eighth day and reaches almost every state in the country. Financial losses already exceed 10 billion dollars. We'll talk about the strike during the global edition of the Friday News Roundup. Victor MoriyamaGetty Images

In trade news, President Trump put tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union Thursday.

The White House is also considering new tariffs on China, to the tune of 25 percent on $50 billion of Chinese goods.

Last week, President Trump canceled the June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Now, the Trump-Kim summit might be back on. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with high-ranking North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York “in an effort to salvage a potential summit between Kim and President Trump in Singapore next month”.

In Afghanistan, senior government officials held secret talks with the Taliban to negotiate a cease-fire, according to the BBC.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on the Interior Ministry in Kabul, in which at least one policeman was killed and five were wounded. The attack follows two explosions in Kabul last month which killed at least 26 people, including nine journalists.

And a journalist turned up at a news conference in Ukraine this week less than 24 hours after being reported dead.

Guests

  • Shawn Donnan World trade editor, covering international economics for Financial Times; @sdonnan
  • Vivian Salama White House reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @vmsalama
  • Yochi Dreazen Foreign editor, Vox; author, "The Invisible Front"; co-host of the podcast "Worldly"; @yochidreazen
  • Zoe Sullivan Reporter based in Olinda, Brazil

Live Video

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows