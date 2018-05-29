Over the past two decades, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States from overdoses involving prescription opioids like OxyContin.

Barry Meier was one of the first reporters to cover this epidemic. And in his latest story, Meier reports on a Justice Department investigation that found Purdue Pharma executives were aware of the addictive properties of two opioids, OxyContin and MS Contin, yet continued to advertise the drugs as less addictive than counterparts like Vicodin and Percocet.

Company officials had received reports that the pills were being crushed and snorted; stolen from pharmacies; and that some doctors were being charged with selling prescriptions, according to dozens of previously undisclosed documents that offer a detailed look inside Purdue Pharma. But the drug maker continued “in the face of this knowledge” to market OxyContin as less prone to abuse and addiction than other prescription opioids, prosecutors wrote in 2006.

A spokesman for Purdue Pharma declined to comment on the allegations in the report but released a statement saying that “suggesting that activities that last occurred more than 16 years ago are responsible for today’s complex and multifaceted opioid crisis is deeply flawed.” (Read their full statement below)

Justice Department prosecutors at the time recommended that three Purdue Pharma executives be indicted on felony charges, but the case was settled in 2007 during the George W. Bush administration. With the conclusion of this case in mind, is justice for sale? Could charges for these executives have put the brakes on an opioid epidemic that was just picking up steam?

Read Meier’s whole story here.

Here is Purdue Pharma’s statement: