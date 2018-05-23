James Clapper On His Five Decades In Intelligence Operations
He served under three presidents, in a time when the intelligence community's role in international affairs changed dramatically.
When James Clapper retired from his post as Director of National Intelligence in January 2017, a former colleague said: “I think history will be kind to Jim Clapper.”
And Clapper lived through quite a history.
A retired Air Force lieutenant general and intelligence specialist, Clapper served under presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His tenure under Obama saw the raid on Osama bin Laden, the Benghazi attack and the Snowden leaks. And, just as he was leaving office, the intelligence community concluded that Russia carried out a cyber campaign to sabotage the 2016 election.
Clapper’s new book, Facts and Fears, examines the five decades of his career in national intelligence operations, including these last tumultuous years. What does he regret? What is he proud of? In his announcement that he was writing the book, Clapper said he would take a “warts and all” approach.
From Facts and Fears by James Clapper, published by Viking Books, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2018 by James R. Clapper.
