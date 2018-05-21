Last week, the Supreme Court essentially said states could decide whether or not to legalize gambling on college and professional sports.

Americans already bet up to an estimated $380 billion on sports a year. And legislatures are expected to scramble to approve betting, opening a new line of revenue.

But as The Ringer reports, legalized sports gambling could look like legalized marijuana, with only the big operations able to meet the regulatory demand.

Will states jump at the new opportunity? Or is the safest bet no bet at all?