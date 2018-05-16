Egg freezing has long offered hope for women who wish to delay having children. These days, some employers cover the procedure for their workers. It’s even kind of trendy. And glamorous.

And like most glamorous trends, it’s expensive (a single cryopreservation cycle can cost tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention storage costs). It’s also not guaranteed to work, although success rates have improved greatly thanks to technological innovations.

Who is responsible for the rise in egg freezing? How are businesses taking advantage of the trend? And what do women who are thinking about doing the big freeze want to know?