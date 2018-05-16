A technician opens a vessel containing women's frozen egg cells in Amserdam. From today onwards it will be possible for women to have their ova, or egg cells, frozen in the Netherlands.

A technician opens a vessel containing women's frozen egg cells in Amserdam. From today onwards it will be possible for women to have their ova, or egg cells, frozen in the Netherlands. LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Egg freezing has long offered hope for women who wish to delay having children. These days, some employers cover the procedure for their workers. It’s even kind of trendy. And glamorous.

And like most glamorous trends, it’s expensive (a single cryopreservation cycle can cost tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention storage costs). It’s also not guaranteed to work, although success rates have improved greatly thanks to technological innovations.

Who is responsible for the rise in egg freezing? How are businesses taking advantage of the trend? And what do women who are thinking about doing the big freeze want to know?

  • Sloane Crosley Author, "I Was Told There'd Be Cake" and "Look Alive Out There"; @askanyone
  • Dr. Joshua U. Klein Chief medical officer and reproductive endocrinologist at Extend Fertility
  • Marcy Darnovsky Executive Director at the Center for Genetics and Society
  • Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh Reproductive fertility specialist; @_EggWhisperer

