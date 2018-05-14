Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City. Palestinians are protesting over move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City. Palestinians are protesting over move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

As promised, U.S. officials opened a new embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The move is controversial, as Israelis and Palestinians each say the city is their capital. Protests have already left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

With the embassy now open, we look at what this means for U.S. relations in the Middle East.

Guests

  • Daniel Kurtzer Former ambassador to Israel and Egypt; professor of Middle East Policy at Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows