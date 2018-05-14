Friday News Roundup – International
America's decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal put the ambassador to Germany in an odd situation online.
The humanitarian and military crisis in Syria can be hard to see clearly.
But Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple have another way.
Their book Brothers of the Gun combines Crabapple’s illustrations with Hisham’s memoir of the war that’s destroying his country and his former hometown, Raqqa.
Art by Molly Crabapple.
This week, there were stories were about being back home, on the back foot, and out front.
Retired General Michael Hayden says there is an "Assault On Intelligence."
Rudy Giuliani isn't Michael Cohen. Michael Cohen isn't Don McGahn. But they have the same client.
