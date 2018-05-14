The humanitarian and military crisis in Syria can be hard to see clearly.

But Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple have another way.

Their book Brothers of the Gun combines Crabapple’s illustrations with Hisham’s memoir of the war that’s destroying his country and his former hometown, Raqqa.



Art by Molly Crabapple.



Art by Molly Crabapple.



Art by Molly Crabapple.



Art by Molly Crabapple.



Art by Molly Crabapple.