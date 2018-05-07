Visitors watch selected scenes from 'Jesus VR - The Story Of Christ' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival.

Visitors watch selected scenes from 'Jesus VR - The Story Of Christ' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

With the release of the Oculus Go, virtual reality is getting less expensive and more accessible. And it’s not just for games.

Hospitals, prisons and schools are all using VR to transform their industries. The technology can let Americans see the lives of refugees or it can let them see the border through the eyes of an immigrant.

Virtual reality can alter our perceptions of the real reality. But can it change us? Researchers say it can be used to make people more empathetic.

But given how the utopian ideals of past technologies like social media – or even the internet itself — panned out, how we keep the dream of a brave new virtual world from becoming a nightmare?

  • Jeremy Bailenson Director of the Doctoral Program in Communication at Stanford University, which explores the uses and potential of virtual reality

