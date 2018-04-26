US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new nominee to head the US Department of Labor, after his first choice, Andrew Puzder, withdrew from consideration on February 15.

Andrew Puzder, like Ronny Jackson, knows what it is like to be nominated for a Cabinet position, but to have those hopes dashed before a confirmation hearing. Last year, he was President Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary when allegations about his private and professional life led him to withdraw his nomination.

Nearly a year later, the former CEO says the president is well on his way to turning the tide on Obama-era economic reforms and that progressives are trying to block Trump’s path. His new book, “The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It,” attempts to set the record straight — making the case that a free market system benefits all, and that America shouldn’t have it any other way.

  Andrew Puzder Author, "The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It"; former CEO, CKE Restaurants

