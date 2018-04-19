Hospice volunteers caress the hands of terminally ill patient Annabelle Martin, 92, as her health quickly declined at the Hospice of Saint John on September 1, 2009 in Lakewood, Colorado.

Long before the media got wind that former First Lady Barbara Bush had decided to end her fight against a terminal illness, she had important conversations with her family and medical providers. End-of-life choices are difficult and often dire. And there is a lot in the way of medicine and technology that can muddy the decision-making process.

Today’s treatment options offer many options for prolonging life. But when someone decides that it’s time to let go, how can they and their loved ones best prepare?

  • Diane Rehm Host, "Diane Rehm: On My Mind;" advocate, medical aid in dying; @drshow
  • Rosemary Gibson Senior advisor, The Hastings Center; author of "Treatment Trap;" chief architect, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's initiative to bring palliative care into the nation's hospitals; @Rosemary100
  • Bud Hammes Executive director, Respecting Choices an evidence-based model of advance care planning (ACP); clinical ethicist; @RespChoices
  • Jessica Zitter ICU and Palliative Care physician, Highland Hospital in Oakland; author, "Extreme Measures: Finding a Better Path to the End of Life;" Featured in Netflix documentary "Extremis;" @JessicaZitter

