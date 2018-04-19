Long before the media got wind that former First Lady Barbara Bush had decided to end her fight against a terminal illness, she had important conversations with her family and medical providers. End-of-life choices are difficult and often dire. And there is a lot in the way of medicine and technology that can muddy the decision-making process.

Today’s treatment options offer many options for prolonging life. But when someone decides that it’s time to let go, how can they and their loved ones best prepare?