Carlton Pearson once led a 5,000-person Pentecostal congregation in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a revered man of faith and counselor to countless believers.

Then he changed what he was preaching about the afterlife.

Pearson had a revelation that convinced him all people would be saved and that the concept of an eternal hell was not what the Bible prescribed. He lost his congregation over it.

The story was told on This American Life, and has now been turned into a movie.

For this month’s meeting of the 1A Movie Club, we watch “Come Sunday” and talk with a panel about faith, the afterlife, and the process of turning a radio story into a movie.