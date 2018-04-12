The first components of the International Space Station went into space 20 years ago. Two years later, the first crew arrived. The station has been occupied ever since, hosting nearly 60 expeditions of astronauts from around the world (but not from China).

We talked to two of them.

The ISS is a partnership of nations, but that partnership could start to include a number of businesses soon. Earthbound billionaires are developing their own space programs and the White House is reportedly considering privatizing the station.

Humans are obsessed with watching the skies. Who will we see the next time we look up?