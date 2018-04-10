Juli Briskman gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia.

Juli Briskman gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Last year, Juli Briskman got fired after a photo of her flipping the bird at the president’s motorcade from her bicycle went viral. Now she’s suing her employer, saying whatever hand signals she makes when she’s off the clock are her business.

Does the First Amendment protect her one-finger salute?

Guests

  • Juli Briskman Marketing, public relations professional
  • Maria Simon Partner, The Gellar Law Group

