A picture taken on April 8, 2018, shows Syrian Army soldiers advancing in an area on the eastern outskirts of Douma, as they continue their offensive to retake the last opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

After an alleged chemical attack in Syria that left dozens dead, U.S. President Donald Trump said there would be a “big price to pay.”

NPR reports:

In an unprecedented move for Trump, he singled out Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for backing the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations Security Council also planned to hold an emergency meeting on the chemical attack on Monday, but with Russia holding a veto over any action, it was unlikely that anything substantive would emerge.

Damascus and Moscow have called the alleged chemical attack a fabrication despite independently confirmed reports that the Syrian regime used deadly sarin gas in 2013 and again last year.

  • Kurt Volker Executive director, The McCain Institute; U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations; former U.S. ambassador to NATO; former principal deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs; @kvolker

