You know Frank Oz’s voice. He was Grover, Bert, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Animal, Yoda and so many more.

Now he’s talking, along with many of his colleagues, in a new documentary.

Oz also directed a number of movies, including cult classics “Little Shop of Horrors” and “What About Bob?” (And if you like that movie’s star, Bill Murray, we have something for you here.)

We’ll get to know the man behind many beloved Muppets.