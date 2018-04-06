It was a turbulent week for tech companies.

Facebook revised the number of people affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million users, up from 50 million. The company is also being sued by several groups, including more than a dozen Pulse Nightclub shooting survivors who say Facebook aided ISIS by hosting extremist content. Its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, will testify before Congress next week. What might we hear from the tech mogul?

Amazon became the target of multiple attacks by President Trump, who spent much of the week criticizing the company’s effects on retail business and the United States Postal Service. How did the stock market respond?

And the President used Twitter to announce he’s no longer open to a DACA deal that would provide for hundreds of thousands of immigrants with protected status in the U.S.

By the way, you can follow us on Twitter @1A, watch the Friday show live on Facebook … and see our Amazon wish list here.