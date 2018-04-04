Nobody’s perfect. And that’s a good thing. It’s also a lesson supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks learned early on from her mother, Carolyn London.

London, a retired photographer, not only supported her daughter through a wildly successful career in fashion, she helped Banks through the pressures and challenges of the industry early on with wise words and honest dialogue.

The only way to live a perfect life is to not take risks, to just sit in a little box and never go after what you want or reach for your goals (because, God forbid, ya could try and ya could fail, and that sho’ ain’t perfect). When you care a lot about someone or something, you’re more likely to do imperfect things. Ya know, like freak out and yell. So what was I gonna do? Try to sweep the imperfections under my Kool-Aid-colored red wig, or air it out, even if it got a little messy? Well, Mama always taught me not be afraid of messy. Even if it was a hot mess. — from Perfect Is Boring by Tyra And Her Mama

The two have now co-authored a book called Perfect Is Boring, based on London’s advice. It’s written to speak to readers who need grounding or a boost of confidence — and it speaks volumes about the strength of their relationship, even in imperfect times.