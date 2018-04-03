A week after the 2016 election, writer Sarah Kendzior suggested that concerned citizens keep lists — lists of facts, beliefs, principles.

Activist Amy Siskind took that to heart and began to jot down policies, norms or any aspects of daily life that she saw changing. “Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember,” she wrote.

Siskind’s list went viral, and she has been writing an entry every week since then. Now, the first year of that list has been published as a book.

Siskind is most worried about the erosion of democratic norms. In the introduction to her book, she calls her ever-expanding list “a trail map for us to follow back to normalcy and democracy.”

But what is normalcy? And are all norms worth defending?