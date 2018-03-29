Who Is August Greene?
Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins are the trio of talent behind a new supergroup.
Guest Host: John Donvan
How did YouTube go from this, its first video …
… to a platform that feeds disturbing videos and conspiracy theories to young children, all while a video game vlogger shares racial slurs and racist pranks with tens of millions of visitors and another network star shows his followers a dead body?
YouTube reaches more than 80 percent of Internet users, and the controversies listed above have brought new scrutiny to the network.
It’s a powerful combination of advanced algorithms and payments to creators that keeps people posting and consuming. But even though it controls the servers and the checkbook, is YouTube really in control of its content?
They're asking what?!
A taste of honey. A mouthful of fraud.
Jimmy Carter weighs in on prayer, peace and what it means to be presidential.
