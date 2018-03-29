Uber’s self-driving car program is still in the testing phase … but it has had to contend with a lot of negative press recently.

First, a pedestrian was killed by an autonomous vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. Uber suspended all self-driving car operations nationwide as a result. Then, the Guardian revealed that the company’s “cozy relationship” with Arizona’s governor may have also played a role in the tragedy. Now Uber has proactively decided to let its testing permit expire in California as the investigation into the fatality begins.

But Uber isn’t the only game on the road when it comes to autonomous vehicle technology. What can other companies learn from Uber’s recent experiences? And have these high-profile headlines soured potential customers from accepting self-driving cars as the wave of the future?