Cambridge Analytica's chief executive officer Alexander Nix, seen here in 2017, has been suspended following reports about the company's use of Facebook data, and its tactics in elections around the world. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn harsh words from British politicians since a poison attack in London. And this week, the top British diplomat said it’s fair to compare this year’s World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Meanwhile, despite an apparently all-caps warning not to congratulate Putin on re-election …President Trump congratulated him on his re-election.

No politicians seem to be getting along with another powerful leader — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as word spreads about how Cambridge Analytica used Facebook user data and political dirty tricks around the world.

The U.S. is set for a showdown with China over tariffs. And Nigeria says most of the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been returned.

  • Steve Inskeep Co-host of Morning Edition and Up First on NPR; @nprinskeep
  • David Rennie Washington bureau chief, The Economist; @DSORennie
  • Joyce Karam Washington correspondent for The National; @Joyce_Karam

