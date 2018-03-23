This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence. After it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a data consulting firm with ties to the Trump campaign, had access to a trove of Facebook user data, Zuckerberg told CNN, “this was a major breach of trust and I’m really sorry that this happened. We have a basic responsibility to protect people’s data, and if we can’t do that, then we don’t deserve to have the opportunity to serve people.”

And he adds that he’s “sure” that bad actors are trying to interfere with the midterm elections.

But … will he talk to Congress?

In Texas, the man suspected of sending a series of package bombs in the Austin area is dead. Thousands of students are in Washington to march against gun violence. And a parody book about the vice president’s pet rabbit having a gay romance is at the top of the charts.