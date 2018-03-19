Taking Down Confederate Statues Was The First Step
Mayor Mitch Landrieu says it's time for white Southerners to confront their region's past.
If climate change continues unabated, then we’ll see some drastic effects: flooding, storms, drought, famine and more.
But if we humans got ourselves into this mess, can we get ourselves out?
Some researchers think it might be possible. Through a process called geoengineering, they’re hoping to find ways to use science and design to mitigate the effects of climate change.
It wouldn’t be easy. Besides requiring a series of grand projects, it would mean a dedicated commitment to keep the works going. And there are doubts it would even work.
Can the same devotion to advancement that damaged the environment protect us from it as well?
Lawmakers want to know what really happened with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in 2016, but they may be too late.
We got ourselves into this, and some researchers have a plan for getting ourselves out.
It was an easy bet. Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to handily secure re-election in a vote Sunday. As [*The Guardian* reports](https://www.com/world/2018/mar/18/vladimir-putin-wins-russian-election-with-more-than-70-of-vote-exit-poll): Turnout, which was seen as a measure…
