A man takes down the Russian flag before untangling it and rehanging it outside the Russian consulate in London. After a deadline passed for Russia to confirm its involvement in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a series of measures against Russia. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Russia is not taking the blame. Not for releasing a deadly toxin that left two people in critical condition. And not for meddling in America’s last presidential election.

Plus, the country is busy preparing for a big election of its own.

Elsewhere in the world, Angela Merkel was elected to a fourth term as Germany’s Chancellor and tributes poured in for theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died this week at 76.

  • Jon Sopel North America editor, BBC; author of a new book, "If Only They Didn't Speak English: Notes from Trump's America"; @BBCJonSopel
  • Rosiland Jordan State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; @RosJordanAJE
  • Yochi Dreazen Foreign editor, Vox; author, "The Invisible Front"; co-host of the podcast "Worldly"; @yochidreazen

