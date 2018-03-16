Students from Harvest Collegiate High School stand in Washington Square Park in New York on March 14 to take part in a national walkout to protest gun violence, one month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed.

Students from Harvest Collegiate High School stand in Washington Square Park in New York on March 14 to take part in a national walkout to protest gun violence, one month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This week, students across the nation walked out, Rex Tillerson got shown out and House Republicans closed out their investigation into Russian meddling.

We review some of the week’s biggest stories and how they’ll play out in the days ahead.

Guests

  • Ayesha Rascoe White House correspondent, Reuters; @ayesharascoe
  • Matthew Cooper Contributing editor of Washingtonian and The Washington Monthly
  • Alexis Simendinger National political correspondent, The Hill;@ASimendinger

Live Video

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Censoring Speech On Campus

Thursday, Mar 15 2018Kids today. They just say whatever is on their minds. Except at college, where some First Amendment issues have educators worried, and students furious.

Listen Discuss