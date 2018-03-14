Chris Hondros/Getty Images

If you were going to die, should you have the right to try experimental drugs that might save your life?

In a vote Tuesday, the House said no. But most states say yes. The president says yes. And the Senate previously said yes.

While some supporters want terminal patients to have access to any treatment that might help them, critics worry that unproven treatments might unfairly raise hopes for miracles.

  • Sarah Karlin-Smith Health care reporter, Politico; @SarahKarlin
  • Alison Bateman-House Co-chair of the NYU Langone Health Working Group on Compassionate Use and Pre-Approval Access. Assistant Professor in the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University Langone Medical Center. @ABatemanHouse
  • Robert Graboyes Senior Research Fellow and Health Care Scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. @Robert_Graboyes
  • Dr. Kelly Shanahan Medical director of METUp, a patient advocacy group for those with metastatic cancer. Former OB/GYN, currently living with Stage IV breast cancer. @stage4kelly
  • Michael Becker President and founder of MDB Communications LLC. Author of "A Walk with Purpose," about his time as a biotechnology executive and his Stage IV head & neck cancer diagnosis. @Becker_MichaelD

