Police officers stand by the cordon as a forensics tent remains over a bench at the scene connected to the Sergei Skripal nerve agent attack as investigations continue into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on March 13, 2018 in Salisbury, England. British Prime Minister Theresa May gave the Russian government a deadline to explain why a nerve agent of Russian origin was used in the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russia says there's no proof its government was involved. Mr Skripal who was granted refuge in the UK following a 'spy swap' between the US and Russia in 2010 and his daughter remain critically ill after being attacked with a nerve agent.

Police officers stand by the cordon as a forensics tent remains over a bench at the scene connected to the Sergei Skripal nerve agent attack as investigations continue into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on March 13, 2018 in Salisbury, England. British Prime Minister Theresa May gave the Russian government a deadline to explain why a nerve agent of Russian origin was used in the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russia says there's no proof its government was involved. Mr Skripal who was granted refuge in the UK following a 'spy swap' between the US and Russia in 2010 and his daughter remain critically ill after being attacked with a nerve agent. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a deadline for 23 Russian diplomats: They have a week to leave the U.K.

The move is in retaliation for a Moscow-made nerve agent attack that took place on British soil and left a former Russian spy and his daughter in critical condition.

The Kremlin says there is no proof of the U.K.’s accusations that Russia had something to do with the poisoning, but the BBC reports that the military-grade toxin’s “trail goes directly back to Moscow.”

How will the rest of the world respond to this and other incidents of poisoning, presumably by order of the Russian government? And how are these attacks related to the upcoming presidential election in Russia, which incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to win by a landslide?

Guests

  • Amy Knight Author, "Orders to Kill: The Putin Regime and Political Murder"

Related Links

Topics + Tags

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Most Recent Shows

Censoring Speech On Campus

Thursday, Mar 15 2018Kids today. They just say whatever is on their minds. Except at college, where some First Amendment issues have educators worried, and students furious.

Listen Discuss