United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a deadline for 23 Russian diplomats: They have a week to leave the U.K.

The move is in retaliation for a Moscow-made nerve agent attack that took place on British soil and left a former Russian spy and his daughter in critical condition.

The Kremlin says there is no proof of the U.K.’s accusations that Russia had something to do with the poisoning, but the BBC reports that the military-grade toxin’s “trail goes directly back to Moscow.”

How will the rest of the world respond to this and other incidents of poisoning, presumably by order of the Russian government? And how are these attacks related to the upcoming presidential election in Russia, which incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to win by a landslide?