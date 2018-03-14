How Prepared Is The World For A Major Epidemic?
Reid Wilson says it's only a matter of time before we find out.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a deadline for 23 Russian diplomats: They have a week to leave the U.K.
The move is in retaliation for a Moscow-made nerve agent attack that took place on British soil and left a former Russian spy and his daughter in critical condition.
The Kremlin says there is no proof of the U.K.’s accusations that Russia had something to do with the poisoning, but the BBC reports that the military-grade toxin’s “trail goes directly back to Moscow.”
How will the rest of the world respond to this and other incidents of poisoning, presumably by order of the Russian government? And how are these attacks related to the upcoming presidential election in Russia, which incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to win by a landslide?
Reid Wilson says it's only a matter of time before we find out.
Kids today. They just say whatever is on their minds. Except at college, where some First Amendment issues have educators worried, and students furious.
"Nationalism is like a half-wild beast," Yascha Mounk writes. And who is trying to tame it?
A nerve agent attack on British soil has led the United Kingdom to expel 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus