For thousands of female athletes whose sport of choice is baseball, there are few professional options. There is a national women’s team, and a handful of women have competed at the minor league level. But a female player in Major League Baseball still remains the stuff of Hollywood fantasy.

But that won’t be true for much longer, if some very vocal activists have anything to do with it. Baseball For All is a non-profit that encourages girls to participate in America’s favorite pastime and “empowers girls to break stereotypes, be themselves, and to follow their dreams.” The cause they champion is part of a growing movement to even the playing field — literally — when it comes to baseball.

We talk about how women have been systematically shut out of the game, the efforts to address discrimination against female baseball players and why softball isn’t baseball.